Book of interviews with Italian Iranologists published in Rome 

TEHRAN – The first volume of a book containing thirty interviews with Italian experts on Iran has recently been published in Rome.

“Simorgh: Trenta Interviste con Iranisti Italiani” (“Simorgh: Thirty Interviews with Italian Iranologists”) has been compiled by a team of scholars in a project initiated by Abolhassan Hatami, the Iranian Culture Center in Rome announced on Sunday.

The book has been published by the International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies (ISMEO).

The book begins with prefaces by ISMEO director Adriano Rossi, former Iranian attaché Akbar Qowli and Hatami.

Carlo Cereti of the Sapienza University of Rome, Simone Cristoforetti and Riccardo Zipoli of Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice, and Carlo Saccone of the University of Bologna are among the Italian scholars whose interviews have been published in the book.

The book has been prepared in a project named “The Plan of the Verbal Iranian History by Italian Iranologists”, and the questionnaires have been designed by the Iranian Culture Center in Rome, Iranian cultural attaché Mohammad-Taqi Amini said.

He added that the center is negotiating with an Iranian publishing house to publish a Persian translation of the book.

Photo: Front cover of “Simorgh: Trenta Interviste con Iranisti Italiani” published by the International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies (ISMEO) in Rome.

MMS/YAW