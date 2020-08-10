North Yaran oilfield increases output with new SRP installed

TEHRAN – The production capacity of Iran’s North Yaran oil field has increased by at least 500 barrels per day (bpd) following the installation of the first Sucker Rod Pump (SRP) in one of the wells of this field, Shana reported on Monday, quoting the head of the field’s development project.

According to Mohammad-Ali Ajdari, head of the North Yaran development project at Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), after the installation of the first Electrical submersible pumps (ESP) in this field a year ago, the first SRP has also been installed in a trial operation nearly a month ago.

“The performance of the pump was evaluated against the characteristics provided by the manufacturer and considering the production conditions of the reservoir and the well, and the 72-hour test with a flow rate of 750 barrels per day was approved,” Ajdari said.

According to Ajdari, the simplicity and ease of installation and extraction, the long life of the pump and its high energy efficiency for lower depths and production flows, as well as low maintenance costs and lower capital costs compared to other methods of overflowing are some of the most important advantages of these pumps.

This locally-made pump increases production from the well No. 14 of the North Yaran field by at least 500 bpd and plays an effective role in increasing the overall production capacity of the field by increasing the well pressure to 370 ppm, according to the official.

As reported by Shana, the first ESP was installed in well No. 4 of the field in mid-August 2019, which increased the field’s output capacity by 1,000 bpd.

North Yaran oilfield’s development project commenced in 2016 with a daily production of 30,000 bpd, however, after a while, the field’s production experienced some decline.

Yaran is one of the five oilfields known as West Karoun oilfields. It is divided into two parts namely North Yaran and South Yaran, 120 kilometers west of Ahwaz, the capital city of the southwestern province of Khuzestan, on the borderline with Iraq.

The field is adjacent to Azadegan oilfield in the east and Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield in the west.

West Karoun region which includes five major fields namely North Azadegan, South Azadegan, North Yaran, South Yaran, and Yadavaran is among the country’s top development projects.

EF/MA