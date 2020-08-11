Iran, EAEU representatives to hold meeting to discuss PTA

TEHRAN - Deputy Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) for International Affairs Mohammad-Reza Karbasi has announced the holding of a meeting between Iran and representatives of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the next Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 22-September 21) for discussing the implementation of the preferential trade agreement.

According to Karbasi, a working group comprised of the representative of ICCIMA, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has been formed to prepare the information needed in the negotiations with the Eurasian member states in the forthcoming meeting.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the official noted that various aspects of the trade between Iran and the EAEU members under the framework of the free preferential trade agreement between the two sides, especially the issuance of the certificate of origin, will be discussed at the mentioned gathering.

"We asked the provincial chambers to provide lists of goods they want for free trade with Eurasian member countries, and fortunately these lists have been prepared and sent to us," he noted.

Mentioning some of the issues that will be talked by the said working group, the official said: “there are problems with the issuance of the certificate of origin in the country due to the lack of necessary coordination among the related bodies; It is necessary to identify such issues and provide solutions for them to make the most of the opportunity created for Iran and its presence in the Eurasian Union.”

According to Karbasi, strengthening the certification units in chambers across the country is an urgent need that should be on the ICCIMA’s agenda. In this regard, training courses have been provisioned by the ICCIMA and the working group will also present its proposals.

He finally called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Industry Ministry and the Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce to receive information on the mechanisms of Eurasian member states in dealing with their exporters to Iran or other Eurasian member states.

EF/MA