Iranian field hospital provides care for hundreds injured in Beirut explosion

TEHRAN – The field hospital set up by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has so far provided medical services for around 350 people who were injured by the recent explosion in Beirut, Mohammad Baqer Mohammadi, the hospital’s director has announced.

These people have been referred to this hospital since Saturday, when the hospital officially started operating to provide various medical services to the victims of the recent explosion in the Dahieh, south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, until Monday.

The hospital offers various services including orthopedics, anesthesiology, surgery, pediatrics, neurology, emergency, and nursing Services including bandaging, injections, sutures, removal of objects from the eyes, hands, and feet in different wards, he explained.

Most of the people who received services in the hospital were women, children, the elderly and the injured military forces, he stated, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The field hospital, in addition to the mentioned specialties, offers free COVID-19 screening and a pharmacy. Since Monday, a gynecologist, midwife, and internal medicine specialist have been added to the hospital's medical staff to provide better services, he highlighted.

He went on to say that the altruistic service to the victims of accidents, disasters, and wars is one of the goals and tasks of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in which the IRCS has also fulfilled its moral and human duty like other nations that have helped us in crises.

“The number of victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut has increased to 220 so far,” Marwan Abboud, the governor of Beirut, told the Egyptian media Sadi El Balad on Sunday.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported the death toll at 158 and the injured at 6,000.

FB/MG