Lebanese health minister lauds Iran for humanitarian aid

TEHRAN – Lebanese Minister of Health Hamad Hassan hailed humanitarian aid provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) after the recent explosion in Beirut.

The IRCS set up a field hospital in the Dahieh, south of the Lebanese capital, providing medical services to victims of the blast, IRNA reported.

During the visit to the field hospital and the Red Crescent care unit at the Lebanese University Campus Hadath, the Lebanese official praised the IRCS efforts in establishing the hospital which offers health and emergency services to the injured people in Beirut.

He further noted that Iran was the first country to send full aid to Lebanon such as medical teams, biological and medical supplies to help the affected people.

Iran delivered the first consignment of humanitarian aid consisting of 95 tons of food and medicine to Lebanon on August 6. A 37-member medical team was dispatched to Beirut by the IRCS.

Since the establishment of the rapid deployment hospital, medical services are provided to around 1,650 people who were injured, according to the IRCS.

The hospital offers various services including orthopedics, anesthesiology, surgery, pediatrics, neurology, emergency, and nursing Services including bandaging, injections, sutures, removal of objects from the eyes, hands, and feet in different wards, he explained.

So far, 10 emergency surgeries have been performed, including nerve graft, tumor removal, orthopedics, bone fractures, and removal of objects caused by the explosion.

At least 200 people were killed and more than 7,000 were wounded after four massive explosions at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital.

FB/MG