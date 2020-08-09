Iran to participate in reconstructing damaged parts in Beirut: diplomat

TEHRAN - Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, Tehran’s ambassador to Lebanon, has said that Iran plans to play an active role in reconstructing parts of the Lebanese capital Beirut devastated by a huge explosion.

Ambassador Firouznia made the remarks on Saturday while visiting a field hospital set up in Beirut by Iran.

The blast in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon killed at least 158 people and injured about 5,000. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and since stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks.

Iran has so far dispatched two shipments of humanitarian aid to Beirut. The consignments included food and medical supplies, and field hospitals.

Head of the Lebanese Red Cross George Kataneh has thanked the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for its immediate readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of the massive explosion that happened in the port of Beirut on Tuesday afternoon.

In a phone conversation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had announced on Wednesday that Iran was sending field hospital and medicine to Lebanon.

“Reiterated #Iran’s strong and steadfast solidarity with people of Lebanon in call with FM Wehbeh. Iran is sending field hospital & medicine to assist with disaster relief. Iran stands with Lebanon,” Zarif tweeted.

Tehran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said that Iran will continue supporting the Lebanese people and government.

In a meeting with Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar on Friday, Jalali offered the Lebanese people condolences over the massive explosion.



NA/PA



