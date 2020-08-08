Diplomat says Iran to continue supporting Lebanon

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said that Iran will continue supporting the Lebanese people and government.

In a meeting with Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar on Friday, Jalali offered the Lebanese people condolences over a massive blast in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon that killed at least 157 people and injured about 5,000.

The Lebanese diplomat praised Iran for its supports.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and since stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks.

In a phone conversation with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran is ready to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Iran has already set up field hospitals in Beirut.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had announced on Wednesday that Iran was sending field hospital and medicine to Lebanon.

“Reiterated #Iran’s strong and steadfast solidarity with people of Lebanon in call with FM Wehbeh. Iran is sending field hospital & medicine to assist with disaster relief. Iran stands with Lebanon,” Zarif tweeted.

Right after the tragic event, Zarif wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon.”

Zarif added, “As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary.”

Iran’s chief diplomat asked the Lebanese to “stay strong” in the face of the calamity.

“Stay strong, Lebanon,” Zarif said.

