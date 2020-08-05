Iran sending field hospital and medicine to Lebanon

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Iran is sending field hospital and medicine to Lebanon after two huge explosions in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon.

“Reiterated #Iran’s strong and steadfast solidarity with people of Lebanon in call with FM Wehbeh. Iran is sending field hospital & medicine to assist with disaster relief. Iran stands with Lebanon,” Zarif tweeted.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion.

The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that over 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were injured.

Reportedly, hospitals, already struggling with the country's coronavirus outbreak, have been overwhelmed by the large number of injured people. Several hospitals were damaged in the blast.

Right after the tragic event, Zarif wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon."

Zarif added, "As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary."

Iran’s chief diplomat asked the Lebanese to “stay strong” in the face of the calamity.

"Stay strong, Lebanon," Zarif said.

