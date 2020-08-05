Rouhani expresses grief over massive Beirut explosion

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has expressed his deepest condolences to the Lebanese government and people over the Tuesday explosion in Beirut, saying Iran is ready to offer medical aid.

In a message to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday, Rouhani said the explosion that claimed the lives of many people has caused grief in Iran.

He wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

The Iranian government is ready to send medical consignment and treat the injured, he wrote.

Rouhani also hoped that aspects of the incident would soon become clear and calm would return to Beirut.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 were wounded after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital

On Wednesday morning, smoke was still rising from the port, where a towering grain silos had been shattered. Major downtown streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. At hospitals across the city people had been waiting all night for news of loved ones who had gone missing or were wounded. Others posted requests for help online.

George Kettaneh, an official with the Lebanese Red Cross, said the toll could rise further.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with a colossal shock wave seen traveling fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area in thick smoke.

The blast left enormous material damage to the surrounding buildings and structures.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed that those responsible for the massive blast in Beirut would be held to account, also calling for international assistance to help the country, which is already beset by economic crises.

Diab announced three days of national mourning for the victims of the deadly blast in Lebanon, also declaring a state of emergency across the country for two weeks.

Ayatollah Jannati calls Islamic countries to help Lebanon

Secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council Ayatollah Ali Jannati called on all Islamic countries to come to the aid of Lebanon.

“Although we are in the Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir period, but the very painful tragedy of the explosion in Lebanon’s Beirut caused grief and sorrow of all Muslims throughout the world, especially Iran,” Ayatollah Jannati said at the beginning of the council’s meeting on Wednesday morning.

“The material and spiritual damage caused by this tragedy and the damage that come afterward will affect the Lebanese people for years,” he said.

He also urged Iranian authorities, executive bodies and revolutionary institutions to help the Lebanese people in spite of the problems that the coronavirus caused for Iran.

‘Our thoughts are with Lebanon,’ says Zarif

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Tuesday night.

“As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon,” Zarif added.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, also tweeted, “Extremely saddened for the explosion in Beirut Port. My sincerest condolences & sympathy to all my dear brothers & sisters in #Lebanon. May the Almighty grant patience to the bereaved & swift recovery for the wounded people. Ready to deliver any assistance!”

Ghalibaf: Our hearts are filled with grief

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged the Iranian Red Crescent Society and other relief institutions to immediately dispatch help for the injured people.

“Our hearts were filled with grief and sorrow over the catastrophe at the port in Lebanon’s Beirut,” Ghalibaf said during an open session of the parliament on Wednesday.

“The Iranian people’s hearts are with the bereaved people of Lebanon,” he said.

“I express my condolences over this incident to the dear people of Lebanon, the government and parliament of that country and especially to the Mujahideen of Hezbollah and my dear brother Hassan Nasrallah, who is the leader of resistance,” he added.

Ghalibaf also voiced Iran’s readiness to dispatch humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Top security official condoles with Lebanon

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Lebanon, saying Tehran was ready to help Beirut by all means.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the president, the government and the people of Lebanon on the explosion in Beirut and the death and injury of a number of Lebanese people,” Shamkhani said in a tweet in Persian.

“We share the great sorrow of Lebanon, and we stand by its proud and resilient people for any help and assistance,” he added.

Beirut blast was an ‘alarming’ incident: Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed regret over the tragedy, describing it as an “alarming” incident.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Mousavi said Iran is following up the news of the incident with deep sorrow.

The spokesman offered the Iranian nation and government's sympathy and condolences to the Lebanese nation and government and voiced Iran's readiness to help the Lebanese brothers and sisters.

He also underlined Tehran's solidarity with the nation and government of Lebanon at such difficult times.

MH/PA

