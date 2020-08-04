Huge blast rocks Lebanese capital

A massive explosion in a warehouse house has shaken the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The blast shattering windows of surrounding buildings and sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky, reports say.

A red cloud hung over the city in the wake of the blast as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the fire.

Local news reported multiple people were wounded in the incident.

A large number of casualties are expected the government has ordered hospitals to be ready to receive the injured.