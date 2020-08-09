Iran sets up field hospital in Beirut

Iran has dispatched two shipments of humanitarian aid to Beirut following devastating explosions in the Lebanese capital, the Mehr news agency correspondent from Beirut reported. The consignments include food and medical supplies, and field hospitals for treatment of the injured.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Iran is sending field hospital and medicine to Lebanon.

Head of the Lebanese Red Cross George Kataneh has thanked the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for its immediate readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of the massive explosion that happened in the port of Beirut on Tuesday afternoon.



