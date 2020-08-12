South Pars platform 22 gas output rises 200 mcf

TEHRAN – Production capacity of Iranian South Pars gas field’s phase 22 has increased by 200 million cubic feet (mcf) with three new wells going operational in this phase, head of the phases 22-24 development project’s offshore operations said.

“By observing safety requirements, the hook-up operations of three new wells in the SPD22 platform have been completed and the production capacity of this platform has increased by about 200 million cubic feet,” Mehrdad Kazemi said.

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant gas field (in the Persian Gulf), the hook-up operations for the mentioned three wells were completed in 10 days and the installation of measurement equipment and testing and commissioning of the well control systems were also successfully completed using the capabilities of Iranian oil industry experts and engineers.

The last platform of the phases 22-24 of South Pars development project started transferring sour gas to onshore refineries back in March.

According to Ali Asghar Sadeqi, deputy operator of the phases’ development project, with this last platform fully operational, the phases’ total output reached the expected 56 million cubic meters.

According to POGC, the phases 22-24 also produce 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, and 400 tons of sulfur per day, in addition to 50 million cubic meters of methane, 2,900 tons of LPG and 2,750 tons of ethane.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA