“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” honored at Ierapetra festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian film “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” has been honored at the 7th International Documentary Festival of Ierapetra in Greece, the organizers have announced.

“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” was among four movies that received the International & European Feature Length Documentaries Award at this event.

“A Dilo” by Mezour Shein from Australia, “Dying for Gold” by Cathrine Meyburgh from South Africa and “Enclosure, Body and Wall, Saudade Mundao” by Julia Guggisberg Hannud and Catharina Scarpellini from Brazil are the other winners of the award.

“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” is a new narrative of Abbas Kiarostami’s point of view on life, his vision and worldview that director Mahmudreza Sani tried to portray during four years of cinematic workshops held by Kiarostami around the world.

The film also features Kiarostami’s restlessness for the future of the cinema.

In 2019, the film won the award for best documentary feature at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

Lefteris Charitos was presiding over the jury for the international documentary competition, which was composed of Christos Karakepelis and Michel Garance.

Christoforos Charalampakis, a professor of linguistics at Athens University, was the honorary president of the festival, which announced winners on August 10.

Photo: A scene from “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” by Mahmudreza Sani.

