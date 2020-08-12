Russia calls U.S. attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran ‘unjustifiable’

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that the United States’ attempt to revise the provisions of the UN Security Council’s 2231 resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran is “counterproductive” and “unjustifiable”.

“The US attempts to revise the provisions of UNSC res. 2231 on restrictions on arms trade with #Iran are counterproductive and unjustifiable,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He added in his tweet, “The real way to strengthen stability in P.Gulf is to launch direct dialogue aimed at establishing collective security in the region.”

The U.S. has circulated a revised resolution that would extend a UN arms embargo on Iran indefinitely.

Washington seeks to gain more support in the 15-member Security Council where veto-wielding Russia and China have voiced strong opposition.

The revised draft, obtained by The Associated Press, is just four paragraphs and replaces the original seven-page, 35-paragraph draft circulated in June, according to Aljazeera.

The original draft included several provisions that some diplomats objected to as going beyond the extension of the arms embargo and were eliminated.

Council diplomats said the revised draft could be put in a final form on Thursday and put to a vote Friday.

NA/PA

