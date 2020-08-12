Rouhani, Macron hold phone talks on Lebanon

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone conversation discussing the situation in Lebanon, Alireza Moezi, Rouhani’s deputy head of communications, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The two presidents also talks about INSTEX (the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on August 4, razing to the ground the city’s port. The explosion, caused by highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse at the port, killed at least 170 people and injured around 6,000.

The citizens made homeless in the blast has increased to 300,000, with losses estimated between $10 and $15 billion.

Macron appeared at the site of the explosion on August 6, and called for an international inquiry into the devastating blast that generated a seismic shock felt across the region.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the country’s government on Monday evening amid heightened political tensions following the blast.

“We are still under the shock of the tragedy that struck Lebanon. This disaster which has hit the Lebanese at the core occurred as a result of chronic corruption in politics, administration, and the State,” Diab said, adding, “We are facing an earthquake that struck the country, with all its humanitarian, social, economic and national repercussions. Our first concern is dealing with these repercussions, in parallel with a quick investigation that defines the responsibilities and prevents the application of any statutory limitation to the disaster.”

NA/PA