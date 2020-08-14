Expansion of electricity co-op discussed between Iran, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN- The energy ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan explored the ways for the expansion of cooperation in the electricity sector between the two countries in an online meeting on Thursday, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov put emphasis on the implementation of Iran-Azerbaijan joint electricity projects and extending the bilateral agreement in this sector between Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji Company and Iran’s Tavanir Company.

Shahbazov and his Iranian counterpart Reza Ardakanian also urged the implementation of the joint projects in the construction of dams.

In a telephone conversation in late June, Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev had explored the ways for the expansion of the bilateral economic relationship between the two countries amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dejpasand, who is also the Iranian chairman of the joint cooperation committee of the two counties, said, “I hope that with the help of bilateral cooperation, we will be able to witness the expansion and strengthening of economic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.”

The minister also expressed hope that through observing anti-coronavirus health protocols the two sides can hold the 14th meeting of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee in the near future.

He also referred to the building of a joint industrial park near the border of the two countries and joint projects of North-South Corridor which is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

A preliminary agreement on the establishment of a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani industrial park was reached in 2019. Along with a joint industrial park, the two countries will also set up a joint logistics center in Iran's Ardebil Province.

Dejpasand wanted Mustafayev to take measures to support Iranian transit drivers dealing with issues when entering Azerbaijan in the time of coronavirus.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev said his country has a comprehensive plan to limit the negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak and to support the employers and people active in trade and economy, and promised to pursue all the points mentioned by the Iranian side and try to finalize the projects with collaboration.

MA/MA