Iran’s Khosravi border with Iraq fully reopened

TEHRAN - Khosravi border between Iran and Iraq which was partially reopened in late July after several months of closing due to the coronavirus pandemic has become fully active, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, the border crossing which was previously operating only two days a week (Sundays and Wednesdays) is now active on all weekdays following the Iraqi government’s agreement.

However, the cross ceiling of 500 trucks per week has not changed for this border and the weekly admission will be the same as before, Latifi said.

Following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, all trade borders between Iran and Iraq were closed as of early March, however, with the partial control of the pandemic’s first wave, trade borders between the two countries were gradually reopened.

In early July, Iran and Iraq resumed trade exchanges through Mandali and Shalamcheh borders following the reopening of the mentioned crossings from the Iraqi side.

Head of Iraq's Border Crossing Authority, Omar al-Waeli had announced on July 6 that the country's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi agreed to resume partial trade in the Mandali and Shalamcheh border markets with Iran.

"According to this decision, 250 shipments from Iran will enter Iraq for two days a week through the Shalamcheh border in Basra and Mandali border in Diyala province," al-Waeli said at the time.

Head of Iraq's Border Crossing Authority said: "Only the exchange of goods is allowed and the entry of passengers into the border crossings for any reason is prevented."

