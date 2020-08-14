Grabbing UAE more important than West Bank for Israel: Guardian Council

TEHRAN — The agreement between the Zionist regime and the UAE is nothing but occupation of the UAE with a promise to end annexation of the West Bank, says Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei.

“The agreement showed that for the Zionist regime the occupation of the gateway to the [Persian] Gulf [Cooperation] Council is more important,” Kadkhodaei wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“First the Emirates and then the West Bank!” Kadkhodaei wrote, asking, “Is the Emirates a part of the Zionist regime’s territory from now on?”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called the UAE move “shameful” and a ““dagger in the back of the Palestinians and all Muslims”.



Reportedly, Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The deal came after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump hailed the deal as a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic peace agreement between” its “two great friends”.

“This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East (West Asia),” The New York Times quoted Trump as telling reporters in a hastily arranged event in the Oval Office. “Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates’ lead.”

The White House says the agreement will see Israel suspend its plans to annex Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank.

Iranian Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee said Abu Dhabi has turned the UAE into a “paradise” for Israel during the last ten years.

“They have created spy networks of Mossad against regional countries there,” Rezaee said in a Twitter thread.

He further slammed the UAE for stabbing Palestine in the back, saying Palestine will be free very soon in spite of such betrayals.

“Strategic mistake”

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, also condemned the move, saying the move serves Israel’s ongoing crimes.

“UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes,” he said via Twitter.

“Abu Dhabi behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire.”

MH/PA

