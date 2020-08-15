IRGC slams Israel-UAE agreement as ‘historic idiocy’

TEHRAN — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has condemned the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel, saying the move was “historic idiocy” and a “poisonous dagger” thrust into the body of the Islamic community.

“This move not only will not secure the Zionist regime’s interests, but it will bring about a dangerous future for the U.S. and the supporters of the agreement by invalidating the New Middle East dreams,” the IRGC said in a statement on Saturday, Mehr reported.

It further described the agreement as one of the biggest betrayals of the Palestinian cause.

“The Emirates’ blatant betrayal to the common cause of the Islamic Ummah has made the rulers of that country subject to the hatred and sacred anger of the Islamic world,” the statement read.

The IRGC added that the UAE rulers will face the fate of other traitors to the pure blood of the Palestinian martyrs.

Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The deal came after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump hailed the deal as a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic peace agreement between” its “two great friends”.

The White House says the agreement will see Israel suspend its plans to annex Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called the UAE move “shameful” and a “dagger in the back of the Palestinians and all Muslims”.

