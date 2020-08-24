Islamic Ummah’s wrath will engulf UAE, Iranian parliamentary committee warns

TEHRAN — The Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said the Palestinian nation and the freedom-seeking nations of the region will not keep quiet in the face of the UAE’s agreement with the Zionist regime.

“Undoubtedly, the Palestinian nation and the freedom-seeking nations of the region will not keep silence in the face of this action, and the Islamic Ummah’s fire of anger will engulf the rulers of the Emirates,” the committee said in a statement on Sunday.

Israel and the UAE reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The deal was announced on August 13 after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

The committee described the deal as a “serious threat to the interests and security of the region”, and warned against the negative consequences of the compromise.

The UAE rulers have not only signed an agreement with the Zionist regime but also acted as a tool for the child-killing regime’s domination in the region in a blatant betrayal, the statement read.

They have also been the basis for normalizing the regime’s relations with some other countries, which means putting the fate of the Islamic Ummah on the hands of the enemies, it added.

Last week, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the move and called on the parliaments of Islamic countries to make use of their capacities to oppose and hamper the “disgraceful” agreement.

In a message to parliament speakers of all Islamic countries, Ghalibaf said the normalization plan would undermine all efforts by Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union to realize the inalienable rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.

