Ghalibaf calls on parliaments in Muslim states to hinder UAE-Israel deal

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has condemned a normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel, calling on the parliaments of Islamic countries to make use of their capacities to oppose and hamper the “disgraceful” agreement.

In a message to parliament speakers of all Islamic countries, Ghalibaf said the normalization plan would undermine all efforts by Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union to realize the inalienable rights of the oppressed people of Palestine, Mehr reported.

“Undoubtedly, it is merely the resolve of the Palestinian people and the Resistance that can lead to the liberation of the main and historical land of Palestine,” he wrote.

Israel and the UAE reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The deal was announced on Thursday after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Aljazeera.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned Abu Dhabi that the agreement must never prepare the ground for the presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

According to Ghalibaf, the agreement will encourage the Zionist regime to occupy the remaining Palestinian lands and deny the rights of the Palestinian people.

The “provocative act” and the “strategic mistake” of Abu Dhabi would encourage the continuation of crimes by the Zionist regime, and as a result, it would threaten peace and security in the region, the parliament speaker warned.

Therefore, he continued, it is necessary for the parliaments of Islamic countries, as the representatives of the Muslim nations, to strongly denounce this act and to use all parliamentary measures and initiatives to oppose and hamper this “disgraceful” agreement, he concluded.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif deplored the deal, saying such a “treacherous” move would by no means affect the Palestinian resistance.

Zarif made the remarks in a phone conversation with secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziad al-Nakhala.

“This behavior will increase the hatred of the people of the region and Palestine against these policies,” said Zarif.

“We are confident that this treacherous move will not affect the resistance of the Palestinian people and the resistance movement, and will certainly increase the hatred of the people of the region and Palestine for these policies against the Palestinian cause,” he added, according to Iran Press.

MH/PA