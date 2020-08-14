Israel and the UAE to establish 'full normalization of relations'

Israel says it will ​temporarily "suspend​" plans to annex the West Bank, as part of a new peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.

The deal was announced by Donald Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office that he had a "very special call" with leaders from both countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and that they had agreed to a peace agreement.

Trump also tweeted a lengthy joint statement between the U.S., UAE, and Israel, calling the agreement to "full normalization of relations" between Israel and the UAE a "historic diplomatic breakthrough."

The UAE and Israel plan to exchange embassies and ambassadors, according to the statement. It will be the third Arab country to open relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

