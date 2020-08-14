Iran calls UAE move to normalize ties with Israel shameful, dagger in back of Palestinians 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday condemning an agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionist regime of Israel to normalize ties.

Iran called the action a “strategic stupidity” by the UAE and Israel.

It is said in the statement that the move will definitely result in boosting the axis of resistance.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this ‘shameful’ action of Abu Dhabi in normalizing ties with the fake, anti-human and illegitimate Zionist regime a dangerous action and warns about any interference of the Zionist regime in equations of the Persian Gulf region and announces that the government of the Emirates and other accompanying governments must admit responsibility for consequences of this action,” said the statement.

The statement described the action as a “dagger in the back of the Palestinians and all the Muslims”.

The regional rulers are advised in the statement not to mistake “their foes for their friends”.

The statement also said “the oppressed Palestinian people and all freedom-seeking nations in the world will never forgive normalization of ties with the usurper and criminal regime of Israel.”

‘Treason against the Palestinian cause’

It also said the “unjust shedding” of the Palestinians’ blood who have been resisting for seven decades to liberate “the sacred Palestinian land and the first qibla of Muslim will soon or later” turn against those who are committing “treason” against the Palestinian cause.



Reportedly, Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The deal came after a phone call between United States President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Aljazeera.

Trump hailed the deal as a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic peace agreement between” its “two great friends”.

“This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East (West Asia),” The New York Times quoted Trump as telling reporters in a hastily arranged event in the Oval Office. “Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates’ lead.”

The White House says the agreement will see Israel suspend its plans to annex Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to Press TV, Palestinian factions unanimously slammed the development with the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement calling it “a reward for the Israeli occupation and crimes,” and the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) denouncing it as an act of “aggression” against the Palestinian people and a “betrayal” of their cause.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recalled the Authority’s envoy from Abu Dhabi and demanded that the Arab League address the issue of the agreement in an emergency meeting.

Turkey said the UAE had "betrayed" the Palestinian cause.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement supporting the Palestinian administration, saying that the "history and the conscience" of the region's people will not forget and never forgive the "hypocritical behavior" of the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to a deal with Israel.

"While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, according to DW.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Thursday the deal amounts to "treason,'' and should be reversed.



