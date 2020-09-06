Advisor sees Palestinians’ vigilance as chief reason behind failure of ‘deal of century’

TEHRAN - A senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker has said that vigilance and resistance by the Palestinians are the chief reasons behind the defeat of the so-called “deal of the century”.

“Today, it has been proven for the Palestinians that resistance and power are the only literature that the Zionist occupants know well,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump in late January announced the general provisions of the plan dubbed “the deal of the century” at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

All Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected the deal which gives Jerusalem al-Quds the status of “Israel’s undivided capital” and authorizes further Israeli annexations in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Amir Abdollahian also said that awareness and resistance of the Palestinian people will also thwart plots that led to the normalization of ties between the Zionist regime of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE and Israel reached an agreement in August to normalize ties.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the action a “strategic stupidity”.

According to Press TV, Palestinian factions unanimously slammed the development with the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement calling it “a reward for the Israeli occupation and crimes,” and the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) denouncing it as an act of “aggression” against the Palestinian people and a “betrayal” of their cause.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recalled the Authority’s envoy from Abu Dhabi and demanded that the Arab League address the issue of the agreement in an emergency meeting.

Turkey said the UAE had "betrayed" the Palestinian cause.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a statement saying that the "history and the conscience" of the people in the region will not forget and never forgive the "hypocritical behavior" of the UAE in agreeing to a deal with Israel.

“While betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its narrow interests, the UAE is trying to present this as a kind of act of self-sacrifice for Palestine,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, according to DW.

