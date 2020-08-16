Zarif reaffirms support for Palestine amid UAE-Israel treacherous rapprochement

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif telephoned his Palestinian Authority counterpart Riyad al-Maliki late on Saturday to reaffirm Iran’s commitment to backing the Palestinians in their struggle against the Zionist regime.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the latest regional developments.

Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will keep supporting the great Palestinian nation’s struggle for the restoration of their rights, and underlined the need for unity among Palestinians.

Maliki also lauded Iran’s support for the people of Palestine, saying the Palestinian leaders and nation are determined to defend their rights.

The Palestinian people and officials have joined hands and are determined to liberate the Palestinian territories from the Zionist regime’s occupation, he said.

The talks followed two days after Israel and the UAE reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The deal was declared after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump hailed the deal as a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic peace agreement between” its “two great friends”.

The White House says the agreement will see Israel suspend its plans to annex Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called the UAE move “shameful” and a “dagger in the back of the Palestinians and all Muslims”.

On Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the move, saying it was “historic idiocy” and a “poisonous dagger” thrust into the body of the Islamic community.

On Friday, Zarif deplored the deal, saying such a “treacherous” move would by no means affect the Palestinian resistance.

Zarif made the remarks in a phone conversation with secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziad al-Nakhala.

“This behavior will increase the hatred of the people of the region and Palestine against these policies,” said Zarif.

“We are confident that this treacherous move will not affect the resistance of the Palestinian people and the resistance movement, and will certainly increase the hatred of the people of the region and Palestine for these policies against the Palestinian cause,” he added, according to Iran Press.

Nakhala also praised Iran’s ongoing support for the Palestinian cause and railed against the UAE-Israel agreement.

“This vicious act will not affect the resistance of the Palestinian people,” he said.

