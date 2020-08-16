Persian Restaurants in Arkansas

According to PersianRestaurant.org, from the stone-age to the ancient civilizations, to the age of the Romans to international renaissance eras, large and small food-service providers with different cultural backgrounds have existed.

Food catering establishment as an early example of restaurants were known since the 12th century in Hangzhou, a cultural, political, and economic center during China's Song Dynasty. Ma Yu Ching's Bucket Chicken House, was established in Kaifeng, China, in 1153 AD. From 1368 to 1644 during Ming Dynasty era in China, Chinese began to offer takeout and cater to special events at the homes of their more affluent patrons.

Persian Restaurants and Café in Iran

Earliest example of modern Cafe and Restaurants goes back to Safavid era. During this time “Tea Houses” were popular and Naqqāli (Narrating Persian stories such as Shahnameh …) was a big part of them.

During Qajar dynasty, with Coffee’s growing popularity among elites, the “Tea Houses” name changed to “Coffee House”.

Different type of Persian Restaurants

· Tabākhi

· Chelow Kabābi

· Dizi Sarā

· Sofreh Khāneh

· Tea House (Coffee House)

Arkansas

Arkansas is located in the southeastern United States and is the nation’s 29th largest state (in area).

Arkansas’ name came from the Quapaw Indians, whom the French called the “Arkansaw.” It became the 25th state on June 15, 1836. A slave-holding state, Arkansas seceded from the Union to join the Confederacy in 1861, and was the site of several major Civil War battles. The state is nicknamed the Natural State because of its beautiful lakes, rivers, mountains, and wildlife. More than half the state of Arkansas is covered by forestland. Arkansas is home to a wide array of natural resources including petroleum, natural gas, bromine and silica stone.

It is technically illegal to mispronounce “Arkansas” while in Arkansas. It should be pronounced in three (3) syllables, with the final ‘s’ silent, the ‘a’ in each syllable with the Italian sound, and the accent on the first and last syllables.

Since the 1830s the area now known as Hot Springs National Park has bathed notables as diverse as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Babe Ruth, and Al Capone. The park is entirely surrounded by the city of Hot Springs. In November, 1932, Hattie Caraway was elected senator in Arkansas. She became the first woman in the U.S. Senate.

Arkansas cities

Major and important cities in Arkansas consists of:

· Arkadelphia, Arkansas Post, Batesville, Benton, Blytheville, Camden, Conway, Crossett, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Helena, Hope, Hot Springs, Jacksonville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Magnolia, Morrilton, Newport, North Little Rock, Osceola, Pine Bluff, Rogers, Searcy, Stuttgart, Van Buren, West Memphis

Persian Restaurants in Arkansas

Persian Restaurants in Arkansas have a dish for everyone's taste and guarantee you a good time.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

