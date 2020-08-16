Exports of dried fruits, nuts up 52% in 4 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of the Iranian exports of dried fruits, nuts and seeds in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) increased by 52 percent compared to the same period last year, a senior official at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

According to Mahmoud Bazari, director-general of TPO’s Export Coordination Office for agro crops and processing industry products, despite the limitations created by the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. sanctions, the exports of the mentioned products also increased by 42 percent in terms of weight in the said four months.

“The export of these products was equal to 21 percent of the total value of exports of agricultural products and foodstuff in this period,” ILNA quoted Bazari as saying.

The official has said that if the challenges and obstacles in the way of exports are removed and the sea and land cargo transportation is facilitated, the exports of the mentioned products will experience a significant jump this year considering the production forecasts.

According to Bazari, Iran's dried fruits and nuts are currently exported to more than 60 target countries, which is an indication of the country’s export capabilities in the face of the U.S. sanctions.

Based on the TPO data, the export of pistachios and pistachio kernels increased by 71 percent in terms of value and 110 percent in terms of weight in the said period, while the exports of raisins rose 35 percent in terms of value and 42 percent in terms of weight.

The exports of dates also increased by 22 percent in value and 16 percent in weight during the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

EF/MA