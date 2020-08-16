Spanish writer Anna Llenas’ book “Color Monster” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Spanish author, illustrator and art therapist Anna Llenas’ book “The Color Monster: A Story about Emotions” has been published in Persian.

Fatemi is the publisher of the international bestseller translated into Persian by Sahar Tarhandeh.

The book helps young children between 4 and 8 identify emotions and feel more in control.

In this story, Color Monster wakes up one day feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad and scared all at once!

To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed-up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result.

Caregivers will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.

Before creating her worldwide favorite “The Color Monster”, Llenas was a graphic designer and creative director working with top brands in Spain. She is the creator of Products Anna Llenas, a brand of home goods, and also the author of a number of picture books.

Llenas was born in Barcelona. She graduated in advertising and public relations at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, with a diploma in graphic design by The Escola de la Llotya and has a postgraduate degree in creative illustration from Escola Eina.

She has developed graphic projects for clients as diverse as La Vanguardia (the Spanish daily newspaper), Nestle and the Government of Catalonia. She has collaborated with other authors as an illustrator.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Spanish author Anna Llenas’ book “The Color Monster: A Story about Emotions”.

MMS/YAW

