Trump has done worst evil deeds against Iranians: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump has done the worst evil deeds and crimes against the Iranian people.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Rouhani described the U.S. administration as a “bully” which violates international law.

“By quitting the JCPOA [the 2015 nuclear deal], Trump did not just violate the Iranian people’s right, he also violated agreement of several countries,” he noted.

Rouhani said on Wednesday that the Trump administration feels ashamed to admit it has taken a wrong path toward Iran.

He added that Washington has failed politically in its illegal moves against Iran.

“Until today, the United States has failed politically, and it will fail again. The United States cannot attract and convince the public opinion, and the world now feels that Iran is a country that observes law and morality and that it is committed to its obligations,” Rouhani stated.

Rouhani said on August 5 that enemy must know that the Iranians cannot be brought to their knees through sanctions pressure.

“We have to make the enemies understand that they cannot bring us to knees by sanctions and they have no other way but to accept the logic and truth. That day will not be far and we will gain success through patience and resistance,” he said during a cabinet meeting.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council overwhelmingly rejected a U.S. draft resolution to extend arms embargo against Iran which ends on October 18 under Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement. Out of 15 countries on the council only the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the resolution. Russia and China voted against and the rest abstained.

It was a victory for multilateralism and opposition to U.S. illegal moves.

Heinz Gartner, an Austrian professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Vienna, tells the Tehran Times that the rejection of the U.S. draft resolution “shows that certain U.S. policies are not acceptable for a large part of the international community anymore.”

NA/PA