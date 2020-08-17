Raisi warns UAE of consequences of ‘treacherous deal’ with Israel

TEHRAN — Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi has slammed the recent agreement between the UAE and Israel, describing it as a treacherous move against Islam and the Palestinian cause.

In remarks on Monday morning, Raisi warned the UAE rulers “who are in glass towers” about the consequences of the move, Mehr reported.

“The betrayal of the Emirates’ rulers are not forgivable and it will not be wiped out by the passage of time,” he said, adding, “The Emirates’ collaboration and cooperation with the child killer and aggressive regime of Israel will not be ignored by the freedom-seekers of the world and it will remain in the memory of nations.”

Israel and the UAE reached a deal on Thursday that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The deal was announced after a phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to Aljazeera.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned Abu Dhabi that the agreement must never prepare the ground for the presence of the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

MH/PA