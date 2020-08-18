Iraqi PM: We do not play the role of postman between Iran and U.S.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said that Iraq does not play the role of postman between Iran and the United States.

He made the remarks when asked by the Associated Press about if he was bringing any messages from Tehran ahead of a trip to Washington.

Kadhimi visited Iran on July 21-22 in line with expanding foreign ties.

Kadhimi visited Tehran to discuss ties between Iran and Iraq. The Iraqi prime minister met with a number of high-ranking Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhani, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

During a joint press conference with Rouhani on July 21, Kadhimi said that his visit to Iran was aimed at boosting ties.

Several senior Iraqi officials including Minister of Finance and Prime Minister Assistant for Economic and Energy Affairs Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Petroleum Minister Ehsan Abdul Jabar, Health Minister Hassan Mohammad al-Tamimi, Minister of Planning Khaled Battal, Defense Minister Joma Enad, Electricity Minister Majed Hantoush, National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji and Head of Trade Bank of Iraq Faisal al-Haimus accompanied the prime minister on his first visit to a foreign country since taking office.

NA/PA

