Veteran, young illustrators working on new IIDCYA books 

TEHRAN – Over 75 veteran and young illustrators have joined forces to illustrate the latest productions done by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

The illustrators are busy in these days of the pandemic to produce the best they can for children of different ages.

The graphic design work of the institute, which played a major role in developing this new art form in Iran and across the world with such masters as Morteza Momayyez, Farshid Mesqali, Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, and several others, remains active today 55 years later with new artists alongside the veterans.

Kamal Tabatabai, an expert on art at the institute, says that the current situation of the pandemic has provided a good opportunity for the veterans to work alongside the young and novice artists, creating increased motivation for both to work harder.



He hoped that this process would continue so that new talented illustrators could be introduced.

Maneli Manuchehri, also an expert at IIDCYA, said that most of the works are being produced by the young illustrators, which demonstrates their love and motivation.

Photo: An illustration created by the illustrators at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

RM/YAW



