E3 opposes U.S. move to reimpose Iran sanctions

In a joint statement on Thursday the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, whose countries are signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPO), issued a joint statement saying they cannot support the United States’ action in triggering the snapback mechanism to return all the UN sanctions on Iran.

“France, Germany and the United Kingdom (‘the E3’) note that the U.S. ceased to be a participant to the JCPoA following their withdrawal from the deal on 8 May, 2018. Our position regarding the effectiveness of the U.S. notification pursuant to resolution 2231 has consequently been very clearly expressed to the Presidency and all UNSC members. We cannot therefore support this action which is incompatible with our current efforts to support the JCPoA,” said the statement published by the UK Foreign Ministry’s website.

It added, “The E3 are committed to preserving the processes and institutions which constitute the foundation of multilateralism. We remain guided by the objective of upholding the authority and integrity of the United Nations Security Council. We call on all UNSC members to refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work.”

The three European countries also noted that they remain committed to the JCPOA despite the significant challenges caused by the U.S. withdrawal.

On Thursday, the U.S. sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting to initiate the “snapback” mechanism, which allows a participant to the JCPOA to seek the reimposition against Iran of UN sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal.

The U.S. took the move following its failure last week at the UN Security Council in its attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran which will expire in October in accordance with Resolution 2231.

NA/PA