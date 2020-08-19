Takht-Ravanchi says U.S. complaint against Iran will fail

TEHRAN - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has said that the United States’ move to file a complaint against Iran at the UN Security Council will fail, calling it a “defeated policy”.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was set to travel to New York on Thursday to seek a return of all UN sanctions on Iran and meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, diplomats and a UN official said, Reuters reported.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member UN Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

Pompeo will likely meet with Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the Security Council president for August, to submit the complaint, diplomats said. Pompeo is also due to meet with Guterres, a UN official said.

Takht-Ravanchi said, “The United States should learn lesson from the former session of the Security Council in which it could just be able to have the Dominican Republic as accompany.”

He noted that the U.S. policy of pressure against Iran cannot be called diplomacy.

On Friday, the UN Security Council overwhelmingly rejected a U.S. draft resolution to extend arms embargo against Iran which ends on October 18 under Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement. Out of 15 countries on the council only the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the resolution. Russia and China voted against and the rest, including Washington’s European allies, abstained.

NA/PA

