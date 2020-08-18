Russia: Expiration of arms embargo on Iran means implementation of UN resolution

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that expiration of arms embargo on Iran simply means an implementation of one of the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

“Some people try to present the expiration of arms trade restrictions (de-jure and de-facto not what we used to call arms embargo) with regard to Iran on 18 October as somewhat as catastrophe. In fact it will simply mean an implementation of one of the provisions of 2231 UNSC res.,” Ulyanov tweeted on Tuesday.

On Friday, the UN Security Council overwhelmingly rejected a U.S. draft resolution to extend arms embargo against Iran which ends on October 18 under Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement. Out of 15 countries on the council only the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the resolution. Russia and China voted against and the rest, including Washington’s European allies, abstained.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has proposed an online conference between leaders of the countries which are permanent members of the UN Security Council as well as Germany and Iran to discuss security in the Persian Gulf and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

NA/PA

