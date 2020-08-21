TCCIMA inks co-op MOU with Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce for cooperation in drawing a roadmap for expansion of trade between the two countries.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, the MOU is aimed at developing the trade relations between the two countries’ private sectors, mainly by exploring opportunities for boosting economic ties between the two neighbors.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Hesamedin Hallaj, TCCIMA deputy head for the international affairs, noted that the Tehran chamber of commerce has focused its efforts on developing relations with the neighboring countries, adding: "Iran and Turkey have had good relations in recent years and now Tehran chamber of commerce intends to put the expansion of these relations on the agenda through this memorandum.”

He further expressed hope that under the framework of this memorandum the two sides would access information about each other’s companies and the problems in the way of the traders of the two countries will be identified and resolved.

"We are trying to draw a roadmap for the expansion of the relations between the two countries by using the capacities of the Tehran Chamber and the Joint Chamber," Hallaj stressed.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Mehrdad Saadat Dehghan, the chairman of the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber of Commerce, noted that the chamber plans to open an office in Turkey after the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak are removed.

"We are looking to open the office of the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber in Istanbul after the normalization of travel conditions [resulted from the coronavirus outbreak] between Iran and Turkey.”

He also noted that the Iran-Turkey Joint Chamber’s ranking has upgraded from 28 to gold according to the evaluations of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

EF/MA