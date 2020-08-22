IAEA chief to visit Iran on Monday

TEHRAN - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Iran on Monday.

“I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary,” Grossi tweeted on Saturday.

Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, said in a tweet that Grossi’s visit is in line with continuation of Iran-IAEA cooperation.

He noted that Iran is a main partner of the IAEA.

According to NHK, Grossi is expected to ask for Iran’s cooperation over the IAEA’s inspections of two facilities where it is claimed that the country is suspected of storing undeclared nuclear material.

Grossi is also expected to talk with Iranian officials about a nuclear facility in Natanz in central Iran, where a fire broke out last month.

The IAEA plans to release its updated report on Iran’s nuclear program in early September, ahead of a board of governors meeting in the middle of the month.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors adopted a resolution in June calling on Iran to give inspectors access to the two sites. The resolution was proposed by Britain, France, and Germany.

At a meeting of the IAEA board of governors in June via video conference, Gharibiabadi said, “Iran acknowledges the IAEA's right for asking legitimate questions, seeking transparency or demand of access for its mission; meanwhile, Iran also emphasizes its right as a member state to request that the IAEA provide solid evidence and supporting documents and arguments in this regard.”

NA/PA