Kamalvandi: IAEA chief’s visit to Iran to focus on safeguards issues

TEHRAN - Spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi has said that the visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Mariano Grossi to Iran is taking place within the framework of the Safeguards Agreements.

Kamalvandi said that Grossi will also discuss issues pertaining to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and related protocols.

On the Monday visit of the IAEA chief to Iran, he hoped that it would help allay concerns that both sides have.

On Saturday, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his Twitter account that “in line with the ongoing interactions and cooperation between Iran & IAEA and based on Iran’s invitation, Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week.”

“Iran is one of the main partners of the Agency and we hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation,” Gharibabadi further noted.

Meanwhile, Grossi, too, tweeted that “I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary.”

‘Act of sabotage’

Kamalvandi also said the amount of heavy water produced in Iran is over three tons that parts of which is exported to a number of European countries.

The nuclear official also stressed that security investigations have proved that the recent incidents in the Natanz nuclear site were an act of sabotage.

What is certain is that there has been an explosion in Natanz but how it happened, what ammunition was used and other details are issues which will be announced in proper time by security officials.

NA/PA



