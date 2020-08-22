Flamingos land in international Kani Barazan wetland

TEHRAN – Over 1,500 flamingos landed in the international Kani Barazan wetland, located in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

Over the past few days, our colleagues have observed several hundred flocks of migratory flamingos entering the wetland to rest and feed, the chief of Mahabad city’s department of environment, Farouq Sokhanvar, said.

Every year in this season, migratory flamingos migrate from Lake Urmia to the surrounding wetlands such as Kani Barazan, he added.

Regarding the water condition of the international wetland, he said that due to the cooling temperature and the reduction of water evaporation, the water level is currently in good condition and it is predicted that more migratory birds will fly to the wetland in the coming weeks.

He went on to note that currently, in addition to flamingos, thousands of migratory birds like coots, ferruginous duck, white-headed duck, gray herons, terns, marbled ducks, little cormorant, great white pelican, stilt, and red-breasted goose live in the wetland.

Moreover, rare bird species such as white-tailed lapwing, white-headed duck, and marbled duck are also seen from the endangered birds' list, he said.

The Kani Barazan international wetland has become one of the most important birds wintering ground for birds due to its nutrition diversity, security, and favorable water resources, which welcomes a large number of migratory bird species each year.

The wetland is located south of Lake Urmia and 30 kilometers north of Mahabad. Being part of the southern ecology of Lake Urmia, this wetland covers an area of 910 hectares.

Birdwatchers call it Iran birds’ paradise being the first bird-watching site of Iran. The best time for bird-watching in the region is from mid-January to mid-February.

Interestingly, the local residents voluntarily assume the responsibility of protecting this wetland and its wildlife from poaching.

Due to its topography and mass canebrakes, the wetland is mainly frequented by water birds including the spotted eagle, ruddy shelduck, black-winged stilt, great crested grebe. According to the estimates, there are 75 kinds of aquatic species identified in the wetland, belonging to 11 broader categories of birds.

FB/MG