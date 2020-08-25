Karim Ansarifard joins AEK Athens

TEHRAN – Iran international forward Karim Ansarifard signed a deal with Greek football team AEK Athens.

The 30-year-old forward has joined AEK on a three-year contract.

Ansarifard penned a three-year deal with Al Sailiya last year but parted company with the Qatari club by mutual consent.

The former Nottingham Forest striker will wear No. 11 at AEK.

He has opted for a return to Europe, where he’ll earn a 600,000 euro bonus,

Ansarifard has already played in Greek football teams Panionios and Olympiacos from 2015 to 2018.

He represented Iran in two 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.