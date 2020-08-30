Trade via Mehran border increases

TEHRAN- Trade between Iran and Iraq has increased via Mehran border crossing, according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Ruhollah Latifi said that trade activity at the Mehran border has increased from two to four days a week, IRNA reported.

With the coordination made between the customs officials of the two countries including the director-general of the customs department of Iran’s Ilam Province, Mehran border, which was previously active in two days (Sunday and Wednesday) a week, will be active in four days (from Sunday to Wednesday) a week, Latifi announced.

Shalamcheh border in Khuzestan province is active two days a week while Khosravi border in Kermanshah province has been active on all days of the week for the past two weeks, he said, adding, “It should be noted that Chazzabeh border is still closed.”

Earlier this month, Mahnaz Hemmati, the head of the standard department of Ilam Province, announced that Iran has exported 18,884 tons of commodities to Iraq through the Mehran border since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

She also said that 158,000 tons of goods were exported to Iraq from this border point in the past Iranian year, adding that the main exported goods were constructional materials, chemicals, and auto parts.

Shahid Soleimani border point, also known as Mehran border point, only 230 km away from Baghdad, is the closest Iranian border point to the Iraqi capital.

The economic and political relations between Iran and Iraq have increased significantly in the past few years and the two neighbors are seeking ways to facilitate financial transactions and boost their trade ties.

The two countries have it on the agenda to increase the value of their bilateral trade to $20 billion by 2021.