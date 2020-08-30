Iran, Turkmenistan discuss situation of borders, transportation

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami held talks with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rasit Meredow via video conference to discuss the situation of road and rail transportation on the common borders between Iran and Turkmenistan.

As reported by the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for taking urgent measures to lift transit restrictions between the two countries, and to expand regional cooperation, and develop strategic, economic and trade collaboration, especially during the pandemic.

Eslami also called for Turkmenistan cooperation for the re-opening of Sarakhs and Incheboron border terminals and for removing obstacles to railroad links in border crossings.

Referring to the healthcare measures taken in Iran, which have led to the reduction of the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the field of transportation, Eslami said: “Currently, Iran's trade exchanges are established at 30 border crossings with neighbors, and health protocols are strictly enforced at border points.”

Iranian borders are facilitators of trade relations with the neighboring states, the minister said, expressing hope that the volume of trade exchange with the friendly states including Turkmenistan would reach the previous level before the pandemic.

Sarakhs, Bajgiran, Lotfabad, and Incheboron are four land border crossings with Turkmenistan in the east of the Caspian Sea and northeastern Iran.

Despite several rounds of talks and promises, Turkmenistan has not yet decided to reopen its land borders with Iran.

Back in June, Iran opened a key bridge connecting cities on the two sides of the Sarakhs border with Turkmenistan amid efforts to expand trade with countries in the Central Asia region.

Sarakhs Border Bridge was officially inaugurated in the presence of Iran's minister of transport and urban development, the minister of construction and architecture of Turkmenistan, and the ambassadors of the two countries.

EF/MA