Zarif lambasts ‘Trump regime’ for using ‘law of jungle’

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized late on Sunday the adoption of “the law of jungle” as a policy inside and outside of the U.S.

“'All options on the table' has long been a staple of US foreign policy. It simply means the law of the jungle: disregard for a fundamental principle of int'l law: Non-Use of Force. Now, the Trump regime is using the same threat against Americans. A wake-up call? God willing,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday evening.

Zarif was referring to remarks by the U.S. acting homeland security secretary, who said that “all options on the table” to quash the violent protests in Protland, Oregon.

