Rouhani invites Malaysian king to visit Iran

TEHRAN - In a message to the Malaysia king on the occasion of the country's National Day, President Hassan Rouhani invited Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to pay a visit to Iran.

In his message, Rouhani also expressed hope that in the light of the existing political will and solidarity between the two countries, Tehran-Kuala Lumpur relations will develop more than ever.

The text of Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the name of God, the compassionate, the merciful

Dear Mr. Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,

King of Malaysia,

Congratulations on the arrival of Malaysia National Day to Your Excellency, Government, and people of your country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, while praising the positions and efforts of the government and people of Malaysia and the common vision of the two countries in dealing with the crises of the Islamic world, including the occupation of Palestine and the suffering of its oppressed people, believes that the only way out of the problems the Islamic world facing with is dialogue and constructive interaction between Islamic states.

In this context, I would like to invite you to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss and exchange views on the problems of the Islamic world and the initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen peace and stability, as well as further development of bilateral relations with the friendly and brotherly country of Malaysia.

I hope that in the light of the existing political will, we will see more and more solidarity between the two nations and the development of relations between the two countries in all political, economic, cultural, and international fields.

I pray to God for the health and success of his excellency and the well-being of the Malaysian people.