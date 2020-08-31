According to PersianRestaurant.org,By definition a person whose occupation is to serve at table in a restaurant is called waiter (or waitress). In general waiters or waitresses are responsible for taking orders and serving food and beverages to guests. They play an important role in the food and beverage industry. Waiters in Persian Restaurants in Mississippi are the main contact between the customer and the kitchen and ensuring that the customer's needs are met. For instance a bad customer service, including excessive waiting for the check, can effectively discourage the customers from returning.

Most waiters learn through short-term on-the-job training and usually no formal education or previous work experience is required to enter the occupation. Servers are required to be certified in safe food handling techniques and after completing the course, waiters must pass the exam to earn the certificate. They should be able to present menu, answer questions, and make suggestions regarding food and beverage. Waiters are supposed to greet and welcome customers as they enter the restaurant and escort guests as they exit the restaurant. On top of all ideal servers should possess clear communication skills, patience, and attentiveness.

Mississippi

Mississippi State is located in the Southern United States and in terms of area is the 32nd largest state. The name Mississippi was originally given to the Mississippi River by the Chippewa Indians. In their language, “Mississippi” means “large river.” The Mississippi River is the largest in the United States and is the nation’s chief waterway. Its nickname is Old Man River. Mississippi became the second state to withdraw from the Union in 1861. It later rejoined in 1870, five years after the Civil War ended. A year after ending Civil War, women in Columbus decorated the Confederate and Unions soldiers’ graves with flowers in Friendship Cemetery. This gesture is known as Memorial Day for honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Shoes were first sold as pairs in 1884 at Phil Gilbert’s Shoe Parlor in Vicksburg.​The Mississippi city of Greenwood is commonly called the Cotton Capital of the World. The state is the farm-raised catfish capital of the United States, with over 100,000 acres of catfish ponds. The Mississippi Gulf Coast, from Biloxi to Henderson Point, is the largest and longest man-made beach in the world.

Mississippi cities

Major and important cities in Mississippi consist of:

Bay Saint Louis, Biloxi, Canton, Clarksdale, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Greenville, Greenwood, Grenada, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Holly Springs, Jackson, Laurel, Meridian, Natchez, Ocean Springs, Oxford, Pascagoula, Pass Christian, Philadelphia, Port Gibson, Starkville, Tupelo, Vicksburg, West Point, Yazoo City.

Persian Restaurants in Mississippi

The staff and waiters provide an excellent overall dining experience for guests. They also adhere to all relevant health department rules/regulations and all customer service guidelines and have strong attention to detail and stellar interpersonal skills.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurant