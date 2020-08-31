Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran owes security to air defense readiness

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran owes its security to preparedness and vigilance of the Air Defense Force.

“Send my greeting to vigilant staff of the country’s Air Defense; security of the country owes to preparedness and vigilance of the Air Defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the Air Defense Force.

The Leader added, “Our religiously devoted people praise your incessant efforts, be appreciative of this.”

NA/PA