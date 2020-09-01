Persian translator Mahumd Gudarzi picks Gothic fictions “Dracula”, “Gulliver’s Travels”

TEHRAN – Persian translator Mahumd Gudarzi is rendering “Dracula” and “Gulliver’s Travels”, two stories from Gothic literature by the Irish authors Bram Stoker and Jonathan Swift.

The Persian translations of the books will be published by Borj Publications in Tehran.

The term Gothic fiction refers to a style of writing that is characterized by elements of fear, horror, death, and gloom, as well as romantic elements, such as nature, individuality and very high emotion. The literary genre originated in England in the second half of the 18th century.

“‘Dracula’ is considered to be one of the best examples of Gothic literature, which makes these types of books different from other genres. A girl in danger, a hero, a protagonist, a dark room, old buildings and a deep feeling like love, fear or anger are usually observed in these types of novels,” Gudarzi told the Persian service of Honaronline on Tuesday.

He added that he chose “Dracula” for translation because of its importance in the history of Western literature, and its attraction for readers.

He also added that he chose Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” because Swift was a secretary for a great politician of his time and had good knowledge about political issues, and had made use of his knowledge in writing political articles.

He also noted that the two books have been previously translated and published, however, he decided to offer new translations of the books, especially for the youth.

“Dracula” is an 1897 Gothic horror novel. Famous for introducing the character of the vampire Count Dracula, the novel tells the story of Dracula’s attempt to move from Transylvania to England so he may find new blood and spread the curse of the undead, and the battle between Dracula and a small group of men and women led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing.

The novel touches on themes such as the role of women in Victorian culture, immigration, colonialism and post-colonialism. Although Stoker did not invent the vampire, he defined its modern form, and the novel has spawned numerous theatrical, film and television interpretations.

Regarded as the preeminent prose satirist in the English language, Swift intended this masterpiece, as he once wrote Alexander Pope, to “vex the world rather than divert it.” Savagely ironic, it portrays man as foolish at best, and at worst, not much more than an ape.

Written with disarming simplicity and careful attention to detail, “Gulliver’s Travels” is diverse in its appeal; for children, it remains an enchanting fantasy.

For adults, it is a witty parody of political life in Swift’s time and a scathing send-up of manners and morals in the 18th-century England.

Photo: Translator Mahumd Gudarzi in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW

