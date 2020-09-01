Semnan University to host intl. symposium on COVID-19

TEHRAN – Semnan University and the Iranian Biological Society are scheduled to hold an online international symposium on biological, medical, and basic science approaches toward COVID-19 in light of the global crisis.

The conference will be held on September 10-11 within the framework of the 21st National Congress and the 9th International Congress of Biology.

In this symposium, national and international scientists and researchers will share their knowledge on the concepts of biology, medicine, and basic sciences to the pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic in the world and in Iran, genetics of SARS-cov-2 virus, virus in growth medium and vaccine production, mechanisms of coronavirus activity, coronavirus identification, virus neutralization are among the topics to be discussed in this symposium.

Molecular treatment of COVID-19, chemical and herbal drugs against the virus, and theoretical and simulation approaches to the disease are other topics that will be discussed.

FB/MG