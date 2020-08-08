Iranian, Italian universities to hold webinar on COVID-19

TEHRAN – Bu-Ali Sina University and Hamedan University of Medical Sciences from Iran and Bari Aldo Moro University of Italy will be holding a webinar on COVID-19 on August 11, ISNA news agency reported.

In this webinar, specialists in virology, epidemiology, and zoonotic diseases from universities and scientific-research institutes of Iran and Italy will discuss the latest scientific findings on SARS-CoV2 virus.

How the new coronavirus pandemic unfolds, clinical signs and new treatments, laboratory diagnosis of infection, the latest information on vaccination, and epidemiology of the disease in communities are the topics that will be discussed during the webinar.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 324,692 on Saturday, of whom 18,264 have died and 282,122 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,125 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 132 died, Lari said.

Currently, 4,148 patients with coronavirus are in critical condition, she added.

Since Saturday, 249,756 coronavirus patients have been identified in Italy, of whom 35,190 lost their lives and 201,642 have been recovered.

FB/MG