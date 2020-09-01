Iranian researcher selected member of IUCN Species Survival Commission

TEHRAN – An Iranian researcher was selected as a key member of the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The researcher, Rahim Abdolkarimi, is an employee of the department of environment at Bukan city located in West Azarbaijan province, who had previously been selected as a key member in the development of the eastern great bustard’s conservation project.

The IUCN is an international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources. It is involved in data gathering and analysis, research, field projects, advocacy, and education. IUCN's mission is to “influence, encourage and assist societies throughout the world to conserve nature and to ensure that any use of natural resources is equitable and ecologically sustainable”.

Established in 1948, the IUCN has a membership of over 1,400 governmental and non-governmental organizations with 16,000 volunteer scientists and experts. Its headquarters are in Gland, Switzerland.

The IUCN Species Survival Commission (SSC) is a science-based network of more than 9,000 volunteer experts from almost every country of the world, aiming to achieve the vision of, “A just world that values and conserves nature through positive action to reduce the loss of diversity of life on earth”.

Working in close association with IUCN’s Global Species Program, SSC’s major role is to provide information to IUCN on biodiversity conservation, the inherent value of species, their role in ecosystem health and functioning, the provision of ecosystem services, and their support to human livelihoods. This information is fed into The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

SSC members also provide scientific advice to conservation organizations, government agencies, and other IUCN members, and support the implementation of multilateral environmental agreements.

FB/MG